NEWNAN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Vicki Sanders runs the Hug Box gift shop in Newnan. She sends out boxes of comforting trinkets, teas and candles—gifts that are much-needed in this time.
“It's sad because the small mom and pops shops they have to be closed,” Sanders said. “If they have employees they want to take care of and rent to pay and utilities-- it's been tough.”
She says none of the business owners around her have been approved for the popular Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans from the United States Small Business Administration, despite trying.
“Nobody has received anything except for one person and that's still pending, and it’s only $1,000,” Sanders explained.
Now the PPP money is gone. There was $350 billion put in the PPP fund on April 3rd. In just two weeks, that money has been given away through banks.
Congressman Doug Collins warned more than a week ago that the fund would soon run out of money and need to be replenished.
“We knew initially how much we needed to get started,” Collins said. “We probably [knew] that there would be some more in there, and that's why hopefully this week we can get it started,” he added.
Monday, the U.S. Senate worked on the bill. Collins says House lawmakers are working to vote on the bill Wednesday or Thursday. It would add $250 billion to $300 billion more dollars to the PPP.
The concern among the small business community is that large companies have been taking the PPP funds. Big restaurant chain Ruth's Chris got $20 million. Shake Shack got $10 million, but it's CEO announced it will give the money back after securing funding from another source.
CBS News reports that more than 50 publicly-traded companies have disclosed they've taken nearly $250 million in PPP dollars.
CBS46 asked Congressman Collins if the new funding bill will make it harder for big businesses to take the small business funds. He essentially said ‘no.’
“I would disagree with the premise that big business bumped small business out, the majority went to small business,” Collins said. “There is going to be money set aside for the smaller banks which would handle what would the smaller business, the mom and pop business, as opposed to our major business.”
