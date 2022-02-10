LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The man currently in charge of leading the Lawrenceville Police Department after the former chief was suspended and then resigned addressed a part of his past he had hoped was behind him.
During a news conference Thursday, Major Myron Walker, the acting police chief, discussed an affair he had seven years ago for which he was disciplined when he worked for the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office.
"Seven years ago I devastated my wife and my family by engaging in an extramarital affair," he said, with his wife standing by his side. "My judgement, my bad judgement was further compounded by utilizing resources of my previous employer to engage in this relationship.”
Walker was demoted from sergeant to corporal and suspended, which he said was a punishment he deserved.
Records obtained by CBS46 state the affair came to light in 2014 after Walker and his mistress, identified as a former employee of the law enforcement unit, were involved in a physical altercation that resulted in a law enforcement response. The mistress threatened to tell Walker's wife about the longtime affair so Walker told his wife himself. The physical altercation happened when he went to talk to his mistress about it. Both sides agreed not to pursue the matter further.
According to the documents that outline a discipline recommendation to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, an internal investigation was launched that revealed the affair included the two having sex in administrative offices, in a patrol car, and on occasion when Walker was on duty. The document also states the two exchanged graphic pictures and Walker used his agency-issued phone.
"My humiliation failed in comparison to the pain I caused my wife, the same wife who stands with me today," Walker said Thursday.
He said he and his wife had put the affair behind them and moved on, but he learned it was going to come out in a news report so he chose to address it.
"I thought I did my time and I thought I received my punishment for what I did and I did those things. I was focused on moving forward and creating a better department here," he said.
The city manager and mayor were also by his side during the announcement. Walker's attorney was also present.
"I’m here just to move us forward and to heal our department, that’s what we need now," said Walker.
Walker is the acting police chief after the former chief, Tim Wallis, was suspended and then resigned after complaints of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.
The city currently has no timeline for naming a permanent police chief.
