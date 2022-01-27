LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — The Lawrenceville police chief has been suspended for 10 days without pay following an investigation into complaints about sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.
Tim Wallis has been the chief of police for Lawrenceville since 2018.
The assistant chief of police will also receive documented verbal counseling.
Additionally, a police captain declined to be interviewed during the investigation and announced his unsolicited resignation and retirement before the investigation was completed.
“I was disturbed by the findings of the investigation and issued penalties to the appropriate employees, including a requirement for individual training,” said City Manager Chuck Warbington. “The City of Lawrenceville prides itself as an inclusive and safe work place for all employees. The workplace culture revealed through this investigation did not meet the standards of excellence expected of all departments in the City. This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
The city hired a third party to investigate the claims, according to a press release. The city is not revealing details about the complaints that resulted in the investigation.
Police department employees and the entire city staff will also be required to attend in-person training.
The city is also reminding its employees of its personnel policy addressing work behavior and related expectations and providing information on the process for submission of confidential employee complaints.
The chief of police reports directly to the city manager. The city says he has been out of the office on a medical modified work from home status since Dec. 13 due to unrelated health issues.
