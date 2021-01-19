Lawrenceville confederate monument at the center of controversy will soon come down

The Lawrenceville confederate monument at the center of controversy and recent vandalism will soon come down. Gwinnett County Commission voted today to remove it, but not without some pushback first.
The vote came quickly and nearly as quick came the opposition.
After approving a resolution to put the Lawrenceville statue in storage, leaders opened the floor to talk about
the statue which has been on the historic grounds of the Gwinnett Courthouse for about 30 years.
"Are we trying to erase history just to show that we can do it," one resident asked.
She was among the two people asking leaders to leave it alone. Two other residents argued the statue stirs historic grief nearly
as cold as the stone itself.
“Represents slavery, oppression, hate, lynching and everything else that erodes our country, ” another resident said at the podium.
The meeting comes on the National Day of Racial Healing, something the statue does not represent for locals at the meeting and the
dozens more who protested at the site this past summer.
Commission along with United Way of Greater Atlanta issued a proclamation to honor the National Day of Racial Healing, vowing to improve county relations
with initiatives focused on equity.
"Gwinnett is always striving to be a welcoming, diverse, world class community." District one's Kirkland Carden said, "I think the temporary
removal of this monument is a step in the right direction."
Carden started a petition against the monument last year which had more than two thousand signatures. He told CBS 46, though the road is long it is finally paved. He added, they
can now focus on new projects.
"I'm ready to move to other issues we've all campaigned on: transportation, public safety, housing, blight."
Within 30 days the statue will be placed in storage but it's only a short-term measure. There is still pending litigation against its permanent removal.
Commissioners will have to wait for that outcome in the court system.
