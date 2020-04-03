LAWRENCEVILLE (CBS46)—The city of Lawrenceville is partnering with a local non-profit to help eligible customers pay their utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, the city is partnering with The Salvation Army to help customers who may have difficulty making their utility payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very aware that some of our customers are struggling at this time,” said Chuck Warbington, City Manager.
We have created a financial plan that provides several options for qualifying utility customers to receive assistance, while maintaining a stable utility system for the Lawrenceville community and customers in surrounding areas.”
An initial $100,000 has been set aside to help customers and as much as $2 million can eventually go into the fund.
Qualified customers will receive a utility bill credit for one monthly bill in a twelve-month period.
Customers may contact The Salvation Army Project SHARE directly at 770.724.1660 to set up an appointment or the City of Lawrenceville Customer Service at customerservice@lawrencevillega.org.
customerservice@lawrencevillega.org or 678.407.6675 for more information.
In addition, the city of Lawrenceville announced they plan to make every effort to work with customers affected by COVID-19 on payment arrangements and flexibility with cutoffs.
Customers should contact Customer Service at 678.407.6675 or customerservice@lawrencevillega.org to discuss their account and payment options.
