DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Lawrenceville man was taken into custody without incident after he attempted to enter a courthouse with a loaded handgun, authorities say.
When 27-year-old Marcus Payton entered the security checkpoint in the lobby of the DeKalb County courthouse in Decatur, deputies noticed the xray monitor revealed the presence of a loaded Glock 45 handgun in his backpack.
Payton was then arrested and charged with carrying a weapon or long gun in an unauthorized location.
He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where is being held without bond.
