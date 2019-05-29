DESTIN, Fl. (CBS46) A Lawrenceville man has drowned in the Gulf of Mexico off of Florida's coast.
The body of 63 year-old Rogelio Moreno Gaitan of Lawrenceville was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico near Destin on May 24.
Okaloosa County Sheriff's deputies say a surfer saw a man floating face down in the water near a restaurant. He was pulled from the water and emergency personnel began performing life-saving measures but were unable to revive him.
It was the second drowning in the area in less than a week.
Meanwhile, a funeral service will be held for Gaitan on Friday at 3 p.m. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel at 120 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville.
Family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
