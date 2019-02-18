GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) A group of criminal have stolen at least $60,000 by placing skimming devices on ATMs in Lawrenceville.
CBS46 first told you about skimming devices in 2018 when criminals were placing the devices over card readers. Now, criminals are stepping their game up by placing the skimmers inside or card readers.
Lawrenceville Police say they are searching for nearly 10 suspects. They believe the suspects are part of a bank fraud ring that stole more than $60,000 from more than 100 customers at Peach State Credit Union.
Surveillance footage provided from the bank shows the suspects as they installed the skimmer.
Unfortunately there is no way for customers to know if they've placed their bank card into a compromised device until it is too late. Police advise people to check their bank statements frequently to make sure there is no unusual activity.
Customers impacted by the skimming device at Peach State Credit Union have been refunded the lost funds.
