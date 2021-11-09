LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — A teacher from the metro Atlanta area has been reported missing.
Alexandra Morales, 24, was last seen Oct. 30 in Zapopan Jalisco, Mexico.
Morales is a first grade teacher at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville. The school sent the following letter to the parents/guardians and students of their school.
Greetings Parents/Guardians of Students in Ms. Morales’ Class,
I am writing to you to share some troubling news we have received regarding your child’s 1st grade teacher, Ms. Alexandra Morales. As your child may have shared there has been a substitute in the class this past week. Ms. Morales had taken personal leave and we had planned for her absence. However, she did not return late last week as planned. We have been notified by her family that police are investigating her disappearance from her last known location in Guadalajara, Mexico. As this is an active police investigation and does not involve our school, I do not have additional details to share.
I wanted to provide you with this information so that you are prepared to answer questions from your child should her absence continue. At this time, we have a substitute teacher covering Ms. Morales’ class. I will continue to keep you apprised of information related to the class and have asked our other 1st grade teachers to lend their support to the substitute while Ms. Morales is away.
Thank you for your support of our students and staff during this difficult time. I ask that you please keep Ms. Morales and her family in your thoughts and prayers, with hopes that she safely returns home.
Sincerely,
Shonda Gipson-Stevens
Principal
Morales is 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. She also has a small scar on her left eyebrow and a tattoo of a camelia flower on her pack.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.