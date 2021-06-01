ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One month ago, Atlanta saw the Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game signs be taken down at Truist Park as the July game relocated to Denver—a part of the fallout from Georgia’s new election law, The Election Integrity Act of 2021.
Monday, the conservative group Job Creators Network is suing the Major League Baseball demanding the league either return the All-Star game to Atlanta immediately or pay up to $1 billion dollars in damages to local and state businesses who will lose revenue.
The 21-page lawsuit states Cobb County budgeted 2-million in expenses and municipal hiring businesses in Metro Atlanta stood to earn $100 million.
“Four days after Governor Kemp signed that law, four days, they made that move,” said Alfredo Ortiz, the CEO and President of Job Creators Network. “Did they it think about the impact this would have on small businesses?” Ortiz questioned.
JCN says more than 8,000 hotel reservations were canceled, and revenues from ticket sales and stadium food by the more than 41,000 expected to attend the events at Truist Park were lost.
“Those are real numbers for real people and I hear case after case,” Ortiz said, “In some cases maybe it’s $20,000 maybe $25,000, and especially small business owners, that is a lot of money. There is one videographer had a contract with the Braves that was a $50,000 contract. That was a quarter of his revenue for the year and now that’s gone.”
The lawsuit claims The MLB” executed a common plan and conspiracy to cancel the All-Star Game in Atlanta with the intent to injure and deprive residents and businesses of Atlanta, Georgia of their Constitutional rights."
In its first claim for relief the group cites the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871 as a legal justification of why businesses deserve compensation. The act which was meant to protect citizens against conspiracies resulting in damage to people or property.
Legal expert Page Pate to examined the suit and responded saying, “The lawsuit is completely frivolous. There is not one viable legal claim in it. It’s clearly intended to generate attention and should not be taken seriously. I would be surprised if the lawyer who filed it isn’t sanctioned.”
The conservative group claims the majority of businesses affected by the move and revenue loss will be Black-owned businesses.
JCN claims that according to the U.S. Census that Georgia has roughly 7.5 times more Black-owned businesses than Colorado, but does not indicate that those businesses were set to benefit from the game.
JCN then goes on to highlight that Atlanta is 51% African-American while Denver is 9% African-American and that “U.S. Census data indicates there are roughly 7.5 times more African-American-owned businesses in Georgia than Colorado.” JCN does not outline how the broad statistics on Black business ownership correlate with potential revenue loss directly related to the relocation of the game.
Ortiz said he’s petitioned to MLB about moving the game back to Georgia, but the group has not reached out to Georgia lawmakers or Governor Kemp about the law at the center of the debate.
“We are not in the business of creating policy and getting into policy stuff,” Ortiz said. “We are really focusing on the economic impact of small businesses,” he explained. “We are asking them to set up a relief fund for small businesses in particular to the tune of $100 million dollars.”
Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said in a statement, “It will be up to the courts to determine if there is a legal harm that could require such a remedy. Despite the controversy, I hope MLB leadership recognizes that Cobb County remains an attractive place for business and recreation that also boasts strong diversity in its general population and elected leadership.”
The MLB press team did not respond to multiple requests for comment Tuesday. The Atlanta Braves declined to comment on the matter.
