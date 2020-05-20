ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tears and pain from those who are now part of a lawsuit claiming Sterigenics and ConMed poisoned them with Ethylene oxide.

“I just keep going, my feet swell up It's just, It's just everything, you know my health was good," said Alexandria Pittman fighting back tears. “Like a nightmare and it has a cause and effect on my like you know, I’, just getting used to looking at myself my body’s changing.”

Alexandria worked at ConMed for three years and is one of 53 who are part of the lawsuit which claims Sterigenics managers let sterilized products leave the facility before they had proper time to dry out, meaning they were still emitting dangerous levels of ETO.

“My clients were exposed to what’s called ‘OL’ over the limit higher than the monitors can even read,” said lead attorney for the lawsuit Eric Hurtz on the level of ETO his clients were exposed to.

It also claims that managers at ConMed, which stores and distributes sterilized equipment for Sterigenics, did not tell employees about the unsafe levels, even claiming the company encouraged a doctor to tell employees it was safe.

“Employees of ConMed have gone to doctors and they have the genetic markers, it shows in their DNA that they’ve been exposed to this ETO,” said Hurtz.

The lawsuit even speaks about managers at the ConMed facility tampering with ETO monitors something attorney Eric Hurtz said he is confident they can prove.

In a statement to CBS46 Sterigenics says the claims are baseless and they will vigorously defend against them.

Hurtz said he realizes the courts are shut at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is hoping to get the case heard as soon as possible.