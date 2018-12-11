SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46)- Attorney Simon Bloom said Sandy Springs officials are unfairly targeting Mary Hall Freedom House.
“This is the end so we're going on the offense.”
The drug rehab for women operates off Roswell Road and the women in recovery live in condos less than one mile away. But the city of Sandy Springs believes rehab is being held at the condos and issued Mary Hall Freedom House 34 citations.
“They know we're not running a rehab unit out of the condo units,” Bloom told reporter Ashley Thompson. “They know that we're in full compliance with the zoning code.”
Bloom, and those with Mary Hall Freedom House believes the city wants to run the women out of town.
“We're going to sue them in federal court today for violations of the ADA, Americans with Disabilities Act, the FHA, Fair Housing Act. We're going to sue them for malicious prosecution. We’re going to sue them for violation of the Equal Protection Rights under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. constitution.”
Bloom is asking the city to back off the treatment program.
“Do they have the right to limit and restrict land use? Absolutely. But they can’t do it with an eye toward discriminating against protected classes. Women are protected. Minorities are protected. People with disabilities are protected.”
