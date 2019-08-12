ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A downtown Atlanta hotel will remain closed after a deadly legionnaires outbreak and now a lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a professional photographer who stayed at the facility for a conference.
The Sheraton Atlanta planned to reopen on Sunday but announced it's waiting for more test results. As of right now, the earliest the hotel will reopen could be Wednesday.
It has been closed since July 15. This comes after the death of 49 year-old Cameo Garrett.
Garrett was a member of several organizations in Atlanta. One those organizations led her to the Atlanta Sheraton, where multiple cases of the disease has been confirmed.
In late June she attended the Top women of distinction conference at the hotel. Her father, Al Garrett, later reported several days after that conference on July 4th Garrett complained of stomach pains. On July 9th he drove from his home in Augusta to Garrett’s home in DeKalb County to see how she was feeling.
He found her dead in the home.
Last week, the DeKalb County medical examiner’s office released Garrett’s autopsy report. In the report, Garrett’s cause of death is listed as Coronary Artery Atherosclerosis aggravated by Legionella Pneumonia.
There have been 11 other confirmed cases and more than 60 probable cases.
Meanwhile, a lawsuit has been filed against the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel, claiming negligence in the operation and maintenance of the water systems.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Germany Greer, a professional photographer who worked at the hotel for four days during a conference.
