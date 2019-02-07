ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Thousands of people across the state and especially Cobb County have no access to one of the largest medical providers in Georgia. If you have Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield there's a chance you are one of those people.
“It’s severely impacting our ability to see doctors” said Gary Driskill “My wife and I have several medical conditions we need to see our physicians”.
Driskill was among those surprised to learn his insurance coverage with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield no longer covers Wellstar doctors.
“It feels like to me, that they promised us one thing during the signup period and now they are delivering to us a lesser product. It’s like the old bait and switch kind of situation,” added Driskill.
Driskill, signed up for Anthem’s Pathway HMO coverage through the Affordable Care Act Insurance Marketplaces. And, he’s not alone according to a class action lawsuit filed by attorney Jason Doss, thousands more could be impacted.
“We have evidence that Anthem knew before the open enrollment period that they had no deal with Wellstar at that that time, but they advertised to people that they did,” said Doss, from the Doss Lawfirm.
In a statement, Anthem told us they could not come to an agreement on affordability with Wellstar, and Wellstar chose not to continue to participate in Pathway HMO Insurance program as other providers have.
But Wellstar issued its own statement saying, “Anthem BCBS notified them in August 2018 that they were terminating Wellstar as a participating provider effective February 4, 2019."
And, now those with the insurance, like Driskill, say they are stuck in the middle.
“We are losing probably 65% of the doctors available in Cobb county. Anthem issued a press release saying they would give a grace period and let us continue to see Wellstar doctors for 90 days," Driskill added. "Well that doesn't fix the situation we need to continue to see the Wellstar doctors for the full term of our insurance."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.