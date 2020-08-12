ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A local mortgage broker filed a defamation lawsuit Tuesday against the stepmother of the ex-Atlanta police officer charged in the death of Rayshard Brooks and Marjorie Taylor Greene's Congressional campaign, accusing them of seeking to exploit the man's death for their own personal gain.
Melissa Rolfe worked as an HR director for Equity Prime Mortgage (EPM) before she was fired on June 18, less than a week after Brooks' murder. The lawsuit alleges "in the brief time Rolfe was employed with the company she repeatedly violated company policy and created an uncomfortable and hostile working environment."
Rolfe has claimed that she was fired simply for being Garrett Rolfe’s stepmother and said she was ‘stunned’ by the firing... "Nothing I did was a fireable offense and I have not gotten any guidance from EPM about what exactly they had an issue with. It was a political move," Rolfe said in a June 30 interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.
But the mortgage broker says an internal investigation involving Rolfe was already underway when Brooks was killed. "Before Rolfe's stepson shot Brooks, Rolfe had been reprimanded three times -- in just over four months of employment -- for workplace misconduct," the lawsuit says. "The day before Rolfe's stepson shot Brooks, EPM notified Rolfe that she was under investigation because of multiple complaints against her."
However, when Carlson asked Rolfe during the interview, "Had you been in trouble with them? Was there any indication that they were going to fire you, before you received the message saying you were terminated?" ... Rolfe replied, "No."
In addition to fostering a hostile work environment, EPM also accuses Rolfe of obtaining her position under false pretenses. "To secure employment at EPM, Rolfe boasted on her resume that she had a B.S. in Human Resource Management from Columbia Southern University, a SHRM-CP certification..." the lawsuit says. "After Rolfe was hired, certain people at EPM learned that Rolfe was working toward a bachelor's degree but did not actually have one yet as her resume represented."
The company says when Rayshard Brooks was killed Friday, June 12, Rolfe asked to work from home the following Monday. "Although Rolfe was under investigation for serious misconduct, the company nevertheless granted Rolfe eight weeks of paid leave in light of her family situation, while it simultaneously continued its investigation," the complaint continues.
EPM says during the investigation, a "flood of employees" came forward, reporting additional instances of "Rolfe's wildly unprofessional and hostile conduct," including:
- Rolfe told an employee that another employee was a “dumb [expletive]” and that the only reason a man would be interested in her was because she “must suck [expletive] really good.”
- Rolfe told a Black woman who dates Black men that she needed “to get outside the box and upgrade [her] standards.”
- In response to an employee saying she liked her coffee like she liked her men, Black and strong, Rolfe responded, “Black and weak. Don’t no woman want a weak man.”
- Rolfe remarked that an employee wore “little girl ruffle panties.”
- Rolfe shouted at and berated employees, including by using the following language: “stupid [expletive],” “dingbats,” “tell that [expletive] to get a [expletive] name tag,” “this is [expletive] and stupid [expletive],” and “who [expletive] up.”
EPM not only accuses Rolfe of falsifying her educational background, but says she was also untruthful about her work history.
“In addition, an EPM employee who had previously worked with Rolfe at Rehabilitation Physicians of Georgia reported that Rolfe had been a ‘Medical Assistant’ there — not an ‘HR Director’ as her resume represented,” the complaint says. “That person further reported contacting Rolfe’s previous employers and discovering that she had falsified other information as well.”
The suit alleges that Rolfe launched a smear campaign against the company with the help of Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won the seat for Georgia's 14th congressional district in Tuesday's runoff.
"Although Rolfe had been repeatedly reprimanded and was notified -- the day before her stepson shot Rayshard Brooks -- that she was under investigation because of multiple complaints against her, she joined forces with Marjorie Taylor Greene and her Congressional campaign to launch a national media firestorm..." the lawsuit claims.
I am praying for my friend Melissa Rolfe and her family.First her step son (who was acting in self defense) lost his job & was charged with murder!Then Melissa’s employer caved to the mob and wrongfully fired her!The war on our police officers and their families must end! https://t.co/6sz9eLCzon— Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 1, 2020
Officer Rolfe's stepmother, Melissa, has been fired from her job and been treated very unfairly. As Northwest Georgia's next Congresswoman, she will be one of my constituents . . . #gapolhttps://t.co/E4j1eX8PcJ— Marjorie Taylor Greene For Congress🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 19, 2020
Read the full complaint (WARNING: Contains offensive language):
