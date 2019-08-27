ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A handful of lawsuits filed in federal court on Tuesday alleged four young women, all sex trafficking victims, were subjected to a scheme hatched between Atlanta area hotels and sex traffickers, in which the hotel employees turned their backs on the victims, working with the criminals to book rooms and avoid detection.
One victim, according to attorneys, told an employee she was being held captive in an attempt at freedom. Instead of calling authorities, the hotel employee told the trafficker she was a snitch.
The first-of-its-kind lawsuits, taken on by a Gwinnett County firm, shed new light on the trafficking problem; Atlanta being a long-time hub of the crime.
The victims, were all under 20 at the time of the allegations.
We aren’t naming all the hotels fingered in the suit, but some are big name budget chains.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.