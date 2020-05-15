BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- Newly released video now accompanied with a newly released 911 call are revealing how Travis McMichael monitored and searched for weeks for a man he believed to be a neighborhood burglar.
The video and call are from a February 11 incident in the Satilla Shores community in Glynn County.
McMichael tells police he saw a man, later believed to be Ahmaud Arbery, walking through a vacant house that is under construction on the night of February 11.
"We've had a string of burglaries," McMichael told the 911 dispatcher. "I was leaving the neighborhood and I just caught a guy running into a house being built two doors down from me" he said on the call while sitting in his truck watching the home.
McMichael described the man as "a black male" wearing a "red shirt, white shorts."
McMichael told the 911 dispatcher that the man startled him and that the man had reached in his pocket for what could have been a gun.
"When I turned around and saw him and he reached into his pocket and backed up. I don’t know if he was armed but he might be so you should be mindful of that," McMichael told the 911 dispatcher.
This encounter happened less than two weeks before he and his father Gregory McMichael gunned down Arbery as he left the same house on February 23 while reportedly jogging through the neighborhood.
CBS46's Hayley Mason asked criminal defense attorney Page Pate to analyze the call.
"I think if I’m representing Travis McMichael I like that tape because it gives him an argument that I have some suspicion that there was someone that generally matched the description," Pate said.
Pate says however that going into a vacant house under construction, as Arbery did on the home surveillance videos, is not a burglary as some have described and did not warrant lethal force.
"It was at best a criminal trespass, and you do not have the right to use deadly force to pursue someone who may have committed a criminal trespass," Pate told Mason.
McMichael also told the dispatcher that he saw the man on February 11 reaching into his pocket for something.
Text messages between neighbors in the Brunswick-area community reveal that Gregory and Travis McMichael and a homeowner named Diego Perez had been looking for a possible burglar and had approached the man believed to be Arbery. On February 23, the McMichael's pursued Arbery and killed him.
"If he had made that same call on the day that the shooting occurred just tell us where you are they’ll come talk to you perhaps this never would have happened," Pate said. "Obviously the right thing to do was to just call police sit and wait let the police do their job."
