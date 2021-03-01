A lawyer is encouraging state and federal prosecutors to start a criminal investigation into the behavior of T.I. and Tameka Harris aka Tiny on behalf of 11 accusers.
Eight women allege assault against either rapper T.I., his wife Tiny and their associates.
The other three accusers include a young man that was eight years old, his mother, as well as Sabrina Peterson, who filed a defamation lawsuit against the couple.
Attorney Tyrone Blackburn claims the women were drugged and raped by the couple. He said the incidents date back over a decade -- and many happened in the Atlanta area.
“Steve Sadow reached out to me looking to make a deal on behalf of T.I. and Tiny and I told Steve Sadow my clients want justice," Blackburn said. "So [if] the deal involves Tiny and T.I. turning themselves in and admitting to the crimes they have committed then fine we got a deal! But if it does not work then I would prefer the investigators do that work and to bring criminal charges against Tiny and T.I. for what they’ve done throughout the years,” Blackburn continued in a press interview.
Blackburn is calling for a criminal investigation. But, the rapper, who's real name is Clifford Harris, posted a video message on Instagram saying it's difficult to remain quiet.
"What we are not going to do is open up the door to my bedroom for everybody to come in and chime in about what we do ...don’t do... or should or shouldn’t do... but I will say this, whatever we have done has been done with consensual adults,” T.I. said.
The rapper's lawyer severing as counsel for the Harrises, Steve Sadow, in a statement denying the allegations.
“Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming. These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media. The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”
Sadow goes on to say:
“I understand that at a virtual press conference today, attorney Blackburn claimed the Harrises reached out to him through me to supposedly make a deal. That is patently false. I reached out to see if he would share any information since his name was posted on Instagram as the attorney for Sabrina Peterson. Blackburn repeatedly refused to provide the names of his accuser-clients or any corroborating or supporting evidence of his groundless claims. The Harrises repeat that they are confident if a thorough and fair investigation is conducted, no charges will be brought.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.