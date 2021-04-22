COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lawyers remarked on families they have spoken with that are being affected by side effects they say is caused by the chemical ethylene oxide, allegedly released into the air by several companies in Georgia
“I met a beautiful family whose 2-year-old baby has leukemia and whose baby sister has some birth defects,” said Attorney Drew Ashby from The Ashby Firm. “There are losses and gaps in people’s lives that will never be filled.”
Back in 2019, information was released that put several areas in Georgia, including Smyrna, under high risk of dangerous levels of the cancer-causing chemical in the air from companies such as Sterigenics and Becton Dickinson.
A meeting was held to inform the community of the progress and what lawyers are striving for.
“We’re going to hold their feet to the fire and hold them accountable, and the second thing is, as a result of this, is that they no longer choose to do business in Smyrna,” said Ashby.
Lawyers said they’ve spoken to hundreds of people with claims, and will be treating each case individually, not as a class action.
They also said cases will be held in multiple counties, including Cobb where the Sterigenics plant is, but also Gwinnett County, but would not elaborate why.
Prologis who owns the Sterigenics property will also be a defendant in the case. The first litigation case is on track to be heard in the Spring of 2023.
"Some may hear that and be disappointed; any of you that are familiar with the legal process and you hear that you are thrilled, so count us in the latter," said Ashby.
The team said that if you feel you have been affected by chemicals from these companies, the statute of limitations is 2 years from July 2019, so you need to act now.
