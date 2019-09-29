CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Members of Sheriff Victor Hill’s elite Cobra Squad pulled over Mario Pereina Escobedo on I-285 near Forest Pkwy in reference to a traffic violation on Friday.
A Sheriff’s K-9 was called and made a positive alert on the vehicle. A search of the rental truck was conducted resulting in the discovery of approx. 220 lbs. of marijuana in a wooden crate on the back of the truck.
The driver Mario Pereina Escobedo was arrested for trafficking marijuana, failure to maintain lane, and distracted driving.
