ALPHARETTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Alpharetta police caught a driver with quite the lead foot Saturday night.
The driver was clocked on radar going 119 miles an hour on GA 400N. The speed limit? It's 65.
Police want to remind everyone on the road to slow down.
The driver pushing his speedometer didn't just get a speeding ticket. Officers made an arrest for reckless driving.
