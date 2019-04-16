ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta voters will decide once and for all who will represent the city's District 3 as a runoff election will be held Tuesday.
Nine candidates initially signed on but the race is down to two as Byron Amos will square off against Antonio Brown.
Only about 1,500 vote were cast in March and turnout is also expected to be light Tuesday.
Byron Amos is a politically-connected former Atlanta school board member while Brown is the founder and CEO of fashion brand LVL XIII as well as a head of a non-profit agency.
The winner will fill the seat vacated by the sudden passing of Ivory Young Jr., who was a four-term councilman. He died in November after a battle with cancer.
Atlanta's District 3 encompasses the middle of the city. There are two polling places open for the runoff election.
Click here to find the polling location near you.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.