MARIETTA, Ga (CBS46) The leader of "Dem Marietta Boys"/ "Brim Bloods" street gang was arrested Tuesday morning in Marietta.
Tony L. Menefee a/k/a "Brim Major" was arrested at 6 a.m. at the Sedgefield Apartments. The arrest was a combined effort of the FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force-Atlanta Division, Cobb County Police Department, and City of Marietta Police Department Gang Abatement Program Unit. Menefee is the tenth member of the gang arrested as part of a four year ongoing investigation.
He is facing state and federal charges for gang activity, weapon and drug violations. He is currently being held in a federal detention facility in Atlanta.
