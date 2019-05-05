ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- A woman who served the residents of Atlanta and Fulton County for nearly three decades passed away Sunday.
Emma I. Darnell, Fulton County District 6 Commissioner, passed away at her Atlanta home.
She served on the Board of Commissioners since 1992. Over that time, she has been known as an advocate for the county's senior citizens.
"Ms. Darnell was a champion for our senior citizens and a protector of the health of all in her fight for environmental justice. She will forever be remembered for her decades of service and leadership to the people she loved in the City of Atlanta, Fulton County, and beyond," Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore said of her Sunday.
Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Commissioner Darnell will be missed. "Commissioner Emma Darnell was a fierce advocate and her passion and concern for our communities will be greatly missed. She cultivated her leadership during a time when both her race and gender could have been a hindrance. But Commissioner Darnell challenged the status quo with a fierce determination to achieve equality for the people of Atlanta and Fulton County."
In the 1970s, Darnell served as a City of Atlanta official. During her tenure, she wrote the city's first minority business plan.
Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.
