ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Gentrification has become a word that no one wants to hear in the West Side streets of Vine City, English Avenue, and around the historic colleges lifting thousands of students toward the Beloved Community of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Gentrification, isn't the only term to avoid in the area. Affordable housing has also become a conversation bound to go nowhere in the area.
Instead, try listening to Ambassador Andrew Young, college students and one big time captain of industry. That’s Dan Cathy, CEO of Chick-Fil-A.
For an hour or more, all of them explored how best to revive the tired streets where Civil Rights on the 1960’s changed the face of America.
Young said the neighborhood is on the cusp of a great revival, one of four cycles of wealth and poverty he’s seen here in his years as mayor, social activist and preacher. He told the college students Wall Street is where risk and reward will bring the area back.
A Spelman student interjected that gentrification is destroying the neighborhood. And Dan Cathy, the man on a first name basis with Wall Street, sort of took her side. The renewal must have a heart, he told her; and then he passed out coupons for Chick-Fil-A sandwiches.
In the area the group was dicsussing, every block showed the past and the future. Every time CBS46 photographer Ray Merriman slowed for a photo of home-brewed misery; a concrete truck or a load of building materials drove through the shot.
Much of the construction is public works: new parks, wonderful drainage systems to build ponds where sewer systems used to flood low-lying homes. Still, much seems to be the work of people who live here, or want to, and are curing the broken homes one or two at a time.
Will the higher land prices force out legacy homeowners? Cathy is offering to pay the increased property taxes prosperity brings for long-time home owners. The bigger question will be can long-time tenants afford higher rents?
It's a critical question that requires public and private thinking.
