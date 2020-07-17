C.T. Vivian 3
ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As word of the passing of civil rights icon C.T. Vivian began to circulate Friday morning, leaders from across America and the political spectrum reacted with statements paying respect to the life and legacy of Vivian.

Atlanta City Council-member Michael Julian Bond released the following statement: 

“I am tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of civil rights icon and legend Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. referred to Rev. Vivian as the greatest African-American preacher of his time. He was possessed of an indomitable fearlessness and tremendous raw courage. He continually sacrificed his life on behalf of all others in the struggle for freedom. He was a dear friend of my father and became a mentor and friend to me. I extend my deepest condolences to the Vivian family, civil rights community, and all those who love freedom around the world who are mourning his tremendous life, and this devastating loss. May he rest in peace.”

The Atlanta Hawks released the following statement: 

“The Atlanta Hawks organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Civil Rights Movement leader, minister, and author, Dr. Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian. The City of Atlanta and the entire world has lost a distinguished icon whose leadership pushed the United States to greater justice and racial equality for African Americans. To inspire the next generation, Vivian founded the C.T. Vivian Leadership Institute in Atlanta, with the intent to create a model of leadership culture in the city that would be dedicated to the development and sustainability of our communities. He also started Basic Diversity, one of the nation’s first diversity consulting firms, now led by his son, Al, who has been a great partner to our organization. We are grateful for Dr. Vivian’s many years of devotion to Atlanta and thankful that we had the opportunity to honor him and share his legacy with our fans. The entire Hawks organization extends its most sincere condolences to the grieving family.”

