ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As word of the passing of civil rights icon C.T. Vivian began to circulate Friday morning, leaders from across America and the political spectrum reacted with statements paying respect to the life and legacy of Vivian.
Some thoughts on the Reverend C.T. Vivian, a pioneer who pulled America closer to our founding ideals and a friend who I will miss greatly. pic.twitter.com/kDsGhU2BF4— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 17, 2020
Our city and nation lost an incredibly kind and courageous man today. May the lessons of love, leadership, and reconciliation taught to us by C.T. Vivian continue to rest and abide in our hearts and minds, today and always. pic.twitter.com/fIuRMOLaiV— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 17, 2020
We lost a giant today. Civil rights champion Reverend C.T. Vivian dedicated his life to fighting and organizing against racial justice and to make our nation a better place for all. Keeping his family in my prayers during this time. https://t.co/SSfnIQWnCE— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 17, 2020
The Reverend C.T. Vivian leaves behind a legacy of compassion, integrity, and a fierce belief in the cause of justice. He is an example for the ages, and @GAFirstLady, the girls, and I are praying for his family and loved ones in this difficult time. https://t.co/nONWePSDxw— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 17, 2020
Sad to hear of the passing of Civil Rights Icon Rev. C.T. Vivian a true trailblazer. NAN was so honored to have his blessings & support through the years. In 2018, NAN Chairman Rev. W. Franklyn Richardson, Board Member Jennifer Jones Austin & I honored him @ NAN’s Convention. pic.twitter.com/HcDIhAvOvi— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 17, 2020
Rev. C.T. Vivian. Courageous. Brilliant. Sacrificial.A powerfully well-lived life that lifted humanity. We will miss you. Thank you, sir. pic.twitter.com/Bd9QSLitN1— The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center (@TheKingCenter) July 17, 2020
I am sad to learn of the passing of Rev. C. T. Vivian, who worked with my father during the civil rights era, and continued the fight throughout his life. He also worked with my wife Arndrea at the Center for Democratic Renewal. His voice and leadership will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/CtrGz68Qb8— Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) July 17, 2020
The Rev. C.T. Vivian was one of the finest human beings I have ever known. A gentle giant of a man, he stood on courthouse steps, literally staring down faces that were filled with hatred while affirming his humanity - and theirs.— Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) July 17, 2020
A great -truly great - leader has left us. I loved this man. Just seeing him made me feel good. If you don’t know who the Rev. C.T. Vivian was, watch this video. We owe it to him to keep fighting for our full voting rights. Rest in Power #CTVivian. https://t.co/9x58LLQ3t1— Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) July 17, 2020
In 1965, Rev. C.T. Vivian asked Sheriff Jim Clark to allow Blacks in Selma out of the rain and into a local courthouse to register to vote. With cameras rolling, Sheriff Clark refused and punched Vivian in the mouth, knocking him down the courthouse steps. https://t.co/yTagL8ThEq— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 17, 2020
City of Atlanta honors the life and legacy of civil rights legend C.T. Vivian. pic.twitter.com/GuMiw1zmXf— City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) July 17, 2020
I am deeply saddened to hear that yet another civil rights icon, Rev. C. T. Vivian, has transitioned from labor to reward. Rev. Vivian was a true man of God, a champion for social change, and a staunch advocate for nonviolence. May he #RestInPower.— Sanford Bishop, Jr. (@SanfordBishop) July 17, 2020
Rev. C.T. Vivian’s pioneering organizing and courage changed America. Rest in power. https://t.co/fwgwdWXAFZ— Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) July 17, 2020
Atlanta City Council-member Michael Julian Bond released the following statement:
“I am tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of civil rights icon and legend Rev. Dr. C.T. Vivian. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. referred to Rev. Vivian as the greatest African-American preacher of his time. He was possessed of an indomitable fearlessness and tremendous raw courage. He continually sacrificed his life on behalf of all others in the struggle for freedom. He was a dear friend of my father and became a mentor and friend to me. I extend my deepest condolences to the Vivian family, civil rights community, and all those who love freedom around the world who are mourning his tremendous life, and this devastating loss. May he rest in peace.”
The Atlanta Hawks released the following statement:
“The Atlanta Hawks organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Civil Rights Movement leader, minister, and author, Dr. Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian. The City of Atlanta and the entire world has lost a distinguished icon whose leadership pushed the United States to greater justice and racial equality for African Americans. To inspire the next generation, Vivian founded the C.T. Vivian Leadership Institute in Atlanta, with the intent to create a model of leadership culture in the city that would be dedicated to the development and sustainability of our communities. He also started Basic Diversity, one of the nation’s first diversity consulting firms, now led by his son, Al, who has been a great partner to our organization. We are grateful for Dr. Vivian’s many years of devotion to Atlanta and thankful that we had the opportunity to honor him and share his legacy with our fans. The entire Hawks organization extends its most sincere condolences to the grieving family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.