ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- A piece of the South's history is being celebrated at a Tennessee distillery.
Uncle Nearest Whiskey was created to honor the man now called the "godfather of Tennessee whiskey," Nathan Green. Those who knew him called him Uncle Nearest.
Uncle Nearest taught a young Jack Daniel how to make Tennessee whiskey.
He was the first known African-American master distiller. And the whiskey that bears his name is the first to commemorate an African-American.
Today, the Nearest Green Foundation is dedicated to preserving his story and honoring his name, in part with a scholarship for Green's descendants. There are 10 right now. They are studying at the University of Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn University, and Missouri State University among others.
