ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A development in a years-long eminent domain battle.
“This has gone on for nine years,” said Tanya Washington, a Peoplestown resident. “We’ve been in litigation five years as of yesterday.”
Washington is one of a handful of people fighting to stay in their homes in the Peoplestown community. Just last week, she said she received an eviction notice from the city.
“They will not take our homes,” she said at a rally on Monday.
This battle began in 2012 when several homes in Peoplestown flooded. Several years later, the city used eminent domain to acquire the homes. The city announced plans to address flooding in the area with a retention pond and park.
“Because we took a stand not to move, not to sell but the stay in our house, they sent a letter suing us, for the taking of our homes by using eminent domain,” said resident Bertha Darden.
The homeowners are pointing the finger at former mayor and current mayoral candidate Kasim Reed, who was in office when the back-and-forth began. Darden’s recent encounter with Reed at a mayoral debate was widely shared on social media.
“When he gave his cold, yes I said it, cold apology, I didn’t feel no remorse,” she said Monday. “I didn’t feel no sorry at what he said. All I saw was campaigning to get back in office.”
Reed and other city leaders offered a resolution Monday. Councilmember Michael Julian Bond introduced legislation that would authorize nearly two-million dollars to the remaining families affected by the flooding.
But Washington and Darden believe it may be another broken promise.
“You’re not telling the truth and we can’t trust you,” Washington said.
