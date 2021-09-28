GWINNETT COUNTY, G. (CBS46) — Gwinnett County schools began a war of words this morning inside a Gwinnett County courtroom over their districtwide mask mandate after a group of parents in the district filed a lawsuit.
The group hopes a judge will strike down the mandate, giving their students an option to go mask-less. The state’s largest school district made mask mandatory for all students, staff and visitors to all facilities and on school buses, regardless of vaccination status back on July 28th.
CBS46 caught up with Gwinnett County Schools Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts back in August to ask why the district decided to maintain the mandate.
“We want to make sure that each and every child we serve is served in safe, warm, welcoming environment. And part of that safety has to do with the adherence to CDC’s guidance, and I certainly will be a leader who follows the science,” said Gwinnett County Schools Supt. Dr. Calvin Watts.
