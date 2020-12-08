Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger took a strong stance on Monday against claims of election fraud during a news briefing at the State Capitol.
“I know there are people that are convinced the election was fraught with problems, but the evidence, the actual evidence, the facts tell us a different story,” Raffensperger said.
Meanwhile, the chairman of his own political party, David Shafer, went on Fox News to discuss a 1,500-page lawsuit filed in Fulton County citing thousands of examples of low-tech fraud on election night.
“People voted without being on the voter registration role, people voted with having registered after the deadline, people voted more than once, people moved from the state and registered in another state and then voted by absentee in our state. And those errors and irregularities are of such a scale that it exceeds the margin and casts the outcome of the election in doubt,” Shafer said.
The latest allegations ignited a Twitter war between the GOP chairman and Secretary of State.
Raffensperger said, “David, from one republican to another, please start focusing on what matters. If you put as much effort into the January runoffs as you have put on blaming others for your failures, we can’t lose.”
And then on Tuesday, Georgia found itself in another legal battle. The state of Texas filed a lawsuit against Georgia and three other battleground states over election irregularities.
The office of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr responded saying, “With all due respect, the Texas Attorney General is constitutionally, legally and factually wrong about Georgia.”
“All this talk of a stolen election, whether it’s Stacey Abrams or the President of the United States is hurting our state,” Raffensperger said.
The Georgia Secretary of State's office did meet with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at the Capitol Tuesday asking them to assist with investigating claims of fraud. The GBI said they will not be handling any investigations into signature verification issues on ballots, even though the Secretary of State's office said they would Monday. It's still unclear how those issues will be handled.
