FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting in which a Fulton County deputy shot an alleged home intruder on Sunday.
Officials say the deputy was almost to his Springside Drive home in southeast Atlanta when a ring camera notification showed a man breaking in.
They continued to say that once the deputy got home, he saw the man from that video walking away from his house, carrying tools and other items.
The deputy, who was in his personal car and still in uniform, followed the an into the woods, according to police.
Investigators said there was an altercation between the two before the deputy shot and killed the man.
Former DeKalb County DA J. Tom Morgan, who isn't involved in the investigation, weighed in on the case.
"A law enforcement officer in this situation is not entitled to any greater use of force than we are," Morgan said. "He is an everyday citizen ... he may have been trying to make an arrest, but that is not clear."
According to Morgan, as a homeowner you have the right to defend your home against an intruder and if you have reason to believe the person is there to do violence, you can use deadly force.
"But it is only available in two instances, if you're in your home and someone is coming in your home," he said. "Or if you're entering your home and someone is already there and you have a reason to believe they're there to do violence."
But Morgan continued to say if the intruder has left the premises, that person is no longer a danger to you in your home.
Investigators in the Sunday case did find the deputy's door kicked in and items from his home in the woods.
Morgan told CBS46 in this particular investigation what happened in the woods between the two men, will be important.
The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting while Atlanta police are investigating the incident that led up to the shooting.
