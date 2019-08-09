ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A building that sits at 152 Nassau Street in downtown Atlanta has been partially demolished, but a stop work order placed on the site has its future hanging in legal limbo.
Demo crews began wrecking things Thursday, August 8th, at a historic recording studio known for producing some of country music's first hits.
A Fulton County judge issued a temporary restraining order after preservationists cried foul. The developer has plans to turn the site into a multi-story Margaritaville hotel and restaurant, mirroring a beachside spot in the heart of the city.
The city claims they approved the permit because city lawyers feared they would lose a challenge, but the proposed site isn't what anyone at City Hall wanted.
In the meantime, the front of the building remains standing, allowing for a little preservation should the development be halted.
A late August hearing is scheduled to rule on the site's future.
