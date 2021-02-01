Iconic actress Cicely Tyson had strong ties to the city of Atlanta.
In 1998, local pastor and historian Dr. Skip Mason served as the historical consultant for the movie Momma Flora’s Family. Mason worked with Tyson for two months on the movie set in Atlanta.
Mason says he even got in trouble for breaking a set rule. Mason says he was not allowed to take any photos until filming was complete. Mason snuck and took one anyway and got busted.
Mason says Tyson was graceful but was stern about enforcing the rule.
On the same day as Tyson’s death, Mason received her new memoir, “Just As I Am” in the mail.
“I'm just blown away at her loss,” said Mason.
“We are so thankful that God blessed us with Queen Mother Cicely Tyson.
In 2009, Morehouse College honored both home run king Hank Aaron and Cicely Tyson on the same day with honorary doctorate degrees. The photo of the icons on stage at the commencement hangs proudly inside the University. Mason says many of Tyson’s closest friends were Atlantans.
“Oh, my goodness she had a lot of ties to the city. She had friends here. She was very close to the King family. She played Corretta Scott King in the movie with Paul Winfield. She was very close to former U.N. ambassador Andrew Young,” Mason said. “In fact, it was Ambassador Young who married sister Tyson and Miles Davis in holy matrimony - so we would see her at often at various events. The mayor’s masked ball...”
Tyson's new memoir, "Just As I Am" was just released this week. Friday morning on CBS This Morning, you can re-watch Tyson’s final TV interview with Gayle King – it was Tyson's last TV interview before her death Thursday.
