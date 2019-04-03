ATLANTA (CBS46) – Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox remains hospitalized Wednesday morning after seeking medical care for a possible stroke, according to multiple reports.
Cox was with the team Monday when he took part in the team's on-field pregame activities before the 2019 home opener against the Chicago Cubs.
Cox, 77, managed the Atlanta Braves twice (1978-81, 1990-2010) and from 1991-2005 his teams put together a run of 14 consecutive division titles. Cox, who at one time also served as the Braves’ general manager, only had a losing record three times from 1990-2010.
All total, Cox put together a career record as a manager of the Braves of 2,149 wins against 1,709 losses, a .557 winning percentage. He also led his team to five national league pennants and one World Series champions. In the postseason, Cox had a 64-65 record with the Braves.
Cox also had a brief, two-year career as a major league player from 1968-1969. He hit .225 with nine home runs and 58 RBIs during his two year career with the New York Yankees.
The former Braves manager also holds a unique record in baseball history, most ejections from a game. Cox, who was not a short-tempered manager, was always willing to defend his players and that often put him on the wrong side of many umpires. In his 27-year career, Cox was ejected from 161 games.
