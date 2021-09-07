ATLANTA (CBS46) -- On his 58th birthday, Atlanta radio legend Silas Alexander III shocked his long-time listeners with this personal announcement.
“Over the Summer I was diagnosed with pancreatic Cancer, which means part of my body has Cancer, but the Cancer does not have me,” Alexander said.
Alexander’s professional life came to a halt following his Cancer diagnosis which was discovered during a scheduled gallbladder surgery.
“The doctors found a mass on my liver. They did a biopsy and that mass turned out to be cancerous and turned out to it originated from the pancreas,” Alexander said.
Known to his fans as “SiMan Baby,” Alexander has been on a chemotherapy and radiation regimen which has forced him off the air and away from his regular club appearances.
“I had a person call me this morning. They said I’m sad, I’m sad, I’m about to cry. I’m like don’t cry for me because I’ve had my fun. I’ve had a great time. I look at this whole thing as a blessing to keep my life in perspective.”
His broadcasting career began 41-years ago working for multiple radio stations including V-103, KISS 104.1 and Majic 107.5. In 2018, he was inducted into the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame.
“But I would say that now since I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and my father passed away from it, that I’m going to encourage my son and his healthcare professionals to continue to genetically test and look in his life and make sure he doesn’t have it because catching it early is the key,” Alexander said.
A former promotions director and close friend of alexander, recently set up a GoFundMe page to assist the family during this difficult time.
“I just want to thank everybody for everything and continue to encourage everyone to love one another,” Alexander said. “The blessing in this is I’m still here today and I’m hopefully going to be here tomorrow, and the very close foreseeable future and I’m going to take a little time and make sure I spend it with family and hug the folks that I love.”
Alexander said his cousin who also works in radio, Mixmaster Mitch was also diagnosed with pancreatic Cancer. The two of them will soon launch a podcast to talk about their mutual journey.
