SAVANNAH, Ga, (CBS46) Legendary sports broadcaster Chet Coppock, a fixture in Chicago, has passed away after injuries sustained in an automobile crash in southeast Georgia.
According to a Facebook post by his daughter Lyndsey Coppock, the crash happened on April 11 near Hilton Head Island. Coppock later passed away on Wednesday.
In the post, his daughter wrote, "His passing is untimely, unexpected and painfully sad, but all we can do at this time is remember how lucky we were to have such a unique and creative trailblazer help shape into the adults we know he was so incredibly proud of."
Coppock was one of the most well-known sportscasters in the nation, working in the industry for over five decades.
He began his career in Chiacgo before moving to Indianapolis in the 1970's, where he served as sports director of WISH-TV, sharing the anchor desk with Jane Pauley.
He returned to Chicago in 1981, where he hosted pre-game and post-game shows for the Chicago Bulls. He also hosted shows featuring coaches of Chicago sports teams, including Mike Ditka, Phil Jackson and Doug Collins.
Coppock also wrote several books on sports and hosted a program on the Discovery Channel called "The Winning Edge."
Coppock was 70 years-old.
Several people have taken to Twitter to share memories and condolences.
Just learned Chet Coppock died. I'm wiped out. He was a mentor and, though we often battled, a friend. Forever in his debt, with enormous sadness, RIP Big Rock Candy Mountain.— Dan McNeil (@DannyMac670) April 18, 2019
We're saddened to learn of the passing of Chicago sports media icon Chet Coppock. We're sending our thoughts to his family, friends and fans today.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 18, 2019
First time I met Chet Coppock was also the 1st time I met Bob Knight...IU locker room in Assembly Hall after 1980 Big 10 Championship game v OSU....epic meeting that shocked me my Dad and my brother...we loved it .will tell the story at 12:30 on @1070thefan— Dan Dakich (@dandakich) April 18, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.