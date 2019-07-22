ATLANTA (CBS46) -- There are now a total of nine confirmed cases of Legionnaire's disease in guests who stayed at or visited the Sheraton Atlanta hotel recently.
The latest numbers come form the Georgia Department of Public Health Monday.
The hotel has temporarily closed as a result of the outbreak. Sheraton Atlanta has also sent out a survey to recent guests in an effort to help health investigators determine the possible scale of the outbreak.
The survey went out to guests at the hotel from June 12 to July 15. Part of the survey asks visitors if they have had any symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath and also what areas of the hotel they spent time in, like the pool or hot tub area.
Those are some of the same spots environmental consultants are taking samples from as they try to figure out the source. The survey results are kept confidential, but health officials are asking anyone who gets sick to get medical attention and have them contact the health department.
CBS46 asked the hotel about the status of guest reservations. They replied with the following statement:
“All guests with upcoming reservations through August 11th have been advised of the hotel's temporary closure and are working with Marriott and Sheraton Atlanta associates to find alternative accommodations. Guests whose reservations have been canceled will receive full refunds. For reservations assistance, call 1-888-236-2427."
