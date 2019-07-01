ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Beware smokers and vapers, the Atlanta City Council passed legislation prohibiting both at the airport and other public places.
The ban is a move to further protect the public from dangerous exposure to secondhand smoke.
Sec. 22-68 - Smoking and vaping states:
(a) Definitions. The following words, terms and phrases, when used in this section, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in this subsection, except where the context clearly indicates a different meaning:
Smoking means inhaling, exhaling, burning or carrying a lighted tobacco product including cigarettes, cigars, and pipe tobacco.
Vapor product means any noncombustible product containing nicotine that employs a heating element, power source, electronic circuit, or other electronic, chemical, or mechanical means, regardless of shape or size, that can be used to produce vapor from nicotine in a solution or other form.
Smoking and vaping are prohibited in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport and other aviation buildings.
Individuals who do not comply with legislation risk being fined $100 for the fist violation and up to $200 for additional violations.
