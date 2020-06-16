ATLANTA (CBS46)—Legislation that will give businesses and healthcare workers immunity from lawsuits related to COVID-19 just made it a step closer to becoming law.
According to a press release from Senator Albers’ office, the Senate Public Safety Committee passed House Bill 216, The Georgia Pandemic Business Community Act.
The initial bill would have created a specialty license plate for the Georgia Tennis Foundation. However, the Senate subcommittee amended the license plate bill to add in the protections for businesses and healthcare workers.
In a statement from Sen. Albers’ office, “this legislation will allow our business community to start to return to normalcy and provide services to Georgians without fear of needless litigation, while still ensuring that legitimate legal action is possible”.
According to the press release, The Georgia Pandemic Business Community Act would grant businesses immunity from civil liabilities for any damages arising from exposure to COVID-19, under certain circumstances.
Businesses and health care workers would receive immunity from lawsuits related to COVID-19 from March 14, through two years after Governor Kemp’s emergency executive order expires.
However, the groups would not receive immunity from lawsuits if a person can prove the virus was spread because of gross negligence or willful misconduct.
In order to become law, the legislation still has to be approved by the full House and Senate, and signed by Governor Kemp before the current session ends.
You can view the full text of House Bill 216 here: http://www.legis.ga.gov/Legislation/en-US/InjectSession.aspx?BillType=HB&BillNum=216
