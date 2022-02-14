ATLANTA (CBS46) — Legislation to tackle gang crime in Georgia is heading to the Senate.
HB 1134, sponsored by Rep. Chuck Efstration, will allow the attorney general to prosecute gang-related offenses.
"Over half of all violent crime is connected to gang activity in some manner and that's really a shock to me," Rep. Efstration said.
It's those statistics that Rep. Efstration is using to push for safer Georgia communities.
"It will give the attorney general's office the opportunity to have prosecutors with specialized knowledge in anti-gang prosecutions," he said.
Rep. Efstration told CBS46 that gang-related activity is also in state prisons, with 14,000 state prisoners having some sort of gang affiliation. He continued to say the legislation would allow for a specialized prosecutor unit to focus on just that.
"A person can actually go to prison having no gang affiliation and then be confronted by gangs within prison," Efstration said.
Governor Brian Kemp spoke about the fight against gang crimes last week, specifically addressing Atlanta officer David Rodgers having been shot by a known gang member.
"It's outrageous," Gov. Kemp said. "Our men and women are literally on the front line being shot at."
