ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia's Legislative Black Caucus gathered inside the State Capitol to celebrate the passing of the Georgia's hate crimes bill that is soon to be signed into law after a more than five-year effort.
“It just was not us, it was all the peaceful movements. It was all the rallies. It was all the emails. It was the public that pushed us,” said Rep. Lester Jackson, D-Savannah. “The Black caucus led this crusade because we are not a moment, the Black caucus is a movement.”
The lawmakers were not able to repeal the Georgia's Citizen's Arrest law as they hoped during the session, but they said they will continue those efforts as well as tackling ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws through the last session day, Friday.
"We will never hear again, never hear again that Georgia is one of four states without a hate crimes law,” said Rep. Calvin Smyre, the Dean of the House of Representatives.
The lawmakers say the tragic killing of Ahmaud Arbery served as a turning point to getting this far with the legislation. The caucus issued a resolution in Arbery's honor, a moment they streamed to his parents on social media.
“The Georgia House of Representatives and Senate join together collectively in honoring the life of Ahmaud Marquez Arbery and express our deepest and most sincere regret at his passing,” said Rep. Gloria Frazier, D-Hephzibah.
The lawmakers said there is still a possibility of repealing or at least modifying the Citizen’s Arrest law in Georgia before the legislative session ends.
