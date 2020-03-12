ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lawmakers worked late into the night Thursday passing potential legislation for Crossover Day.

But, one of the biggest and longest days of the legislative session was partly overshadowed by growing concerns around the quickly-spreading coronavirus.

By Thursday afternoon, state health officials confirmed Georgia’s first death due to COVID-19.

Late in the afternoon, House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan decided to suspend the legislative session indefinitely.

“We have a particular responsibility to take care of our parents and grandparents,” Ralston told House lawmakers. “This thing’s gonna end some time soon. Amen,” Ralston said as lawmakers applauded. “When it does, we will be back, ready to go.”

Ralston said House staffers will telework. Earlier in the week, Ralston asked the public was asked to stay home from the capitol and watch the session online.

“Normal business tonight, but go home early in the morning and be with your family,” he told the legislative body before continuing with the legislative calendar.