ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia lawmakers return to the gold dome to kick off the 2010 legislative session of the General Assembly.
As Governor Brian Kemp moves through his second year in office, he will push to cut the state budget, while lawmakers in the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate seek re-election.
“There's going to be a huge battle for the state budget,” said CBS46 political analyst Rashad Richey. “Look to hear about that a lot during the legislative session. Casinos will be on the agenda, and a strong push to overturn the law from last year that's really in litigation and that's the Heartbeat Bill,” Richey added.
The Heartbeat Law, banning most abortions in Georgia is now held up in the courts after federal judge temporarily blocked it from taking effect while its being argued in court.
In the Georgia House, Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick *(D-Lithonia) has pre-filed the “Women’s Right to Immediate Access Act” expanding access to reproductive care—a possible counter to the controversial anti-abortion law.
Women lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are sponsoring legislation to study maternal death rates and prevention in Georgia.
Cannabis is also likely to be a hot topic again. Military-style weapons and background checks are set to be discussed as well.
Oftentimes contentious legislative debates simmer down during an election year, but that likely will not be the case this year as the bid for The White House and the statehouse occur simultaneously.
“We are in a very contentious presidential election cycle,” Richey weighed in. “So, while there will be somewhat a massaging of the issues, and you may not see as much rough and tumble, you are guaranteed to still see extremes presented by both sides and we are talking about legislative bills. The reason why they do that is because they are still playing to what we call base politics,” he explained.
Another sign that national politics will have an influence this session comes not in a new law or a bill, but a pre-filed resolution brought by republican Senate Majority Whip Steve Gooch (R-Dahlonega), Senator John Wilkinson (R-Toccoa), and Senator Brandon Beach ( R-Alpharetta). The resolution condemns the United States Congress for pursuing impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.
The Georgia General Assembly convenes Monday morning at 10 a.m.
