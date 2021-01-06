Legislators took to Twitter Wednesday to let citizens know they were safe as the Capitol went under lockdown amid clashes between police and pro-Trump protestors.
Other government officials across the nation also shared their thoughts on the situation happening in Washington, D.C.
I’m safe. The Capitol building is on lockdown and the House and Senate are in recess.— Congresswoman Nikema Williams (@NikemaWilliams) January 6, 2021
This is absolutely disgraceful, un-American, and must stop immediately. The rule of law matters. https://t.co/5aV6hqF0Mm— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 6, 2021
I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
THE CAPITOL POLICE DO NOT DESERVE THIS. Respect our law enforcement!— Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) January 6, 2021
No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. https://t.co/GwngZTqzTH— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 6, 2021
Today's violence and lawlessness has to stop, immediately. To begin repairing the damage, Donald Trump should acknowledge what he knows to be true: he lost the 2020 election, and Joseph Biden is the President-elect.— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) January 6, 2021
Violence against our brave law enforcement is not in line with our values as freedom loving Americans. I strongly support our rights to peacefully protest, but strongly condemn any acts of violence against our brave officers of the Capitol Police or others.— Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) January 6, 2021
I'm in a safe, secure location. The violence in our U.S. Capitol is anti-American and unacceptable. I urge all protestors to respect our law enforcement and immediately leave the building.— Rick W. Allen (@RepRickAllen) January 6, 2021
Harrowing moments inside the US Capitol!!! Hats off to the Capitol Hill Police protecting us. We are safe and secure. Pray for our nation.— Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) January 6, 2021
My staff and I are safe. The actions of those seeking to overturn the will of the people are dangerous and destructive, but they will not succeed.— Rep. Lucy McBath (@RepLucyMcBath) January 6, 2021
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg described January 6th as the date of “ultimate” significance.— Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) January 6, 2021
I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021
Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.
We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.
