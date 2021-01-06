Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Supporters of President Donald Trump surround the U.S. Capitol following a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

 Samuel Corum

Legislators took to Twitter Wednesday to let citizens know they were safe as the Capitol went under lockdown amid clashes between police and pro-Trump protestors.

Other government officials across the nation also shared their thoughts on the situation happening in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

