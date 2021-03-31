It will be a legislative session remembered for many things. The show stopper, a sweeping bill to upend voting regulations in the state.
And with that, the Georgia House of Representatives has adjourned for the session. #SineDie pic.twitter.com/GVsDV7rutK— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) April 1, 2021
On the last day, a bill that brought both sides of the aisle together, the repeal of the state’s citizen arrest law. The bill spurred by the brutal murder of Ahmaud Arbery and sighted in the defense of the three men charged with Ahmaud’s murder.
“Ahmaud’s going to have a legacy and this movement in Georgia what we’ve done by repealing it is a part of it,” said Rep. Bert Reeves, (R) Marietta.
"Archaic and out dated" citizen arrest law is enthusiastically overhauled to reflect a modern society according to Rep. Bert Reeves. The bill introduced in large part due to the death of #ahmaudarbery. @GovKemp said to be looking forward to signing it. #gapol @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/UGKw2kOo3A— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) March 31, 2021
A bill that limits cities and counties from reducing their law enforcement budgets by more than 5% in one year passed.
While those looking to get their driving license will now be required to learn how best to interact with police because of traffic stops ending in tragedy.
"Whenever I've seen blue lights flashing in my rear view mirror I've never had any anxiety over that, and it began to hit that people of color have a very different story,” said Rep. Gregg Kennard, (D) Gwinnett.
This next fiscal year’s $27.2 billion dollar budget was heavily affected by the pandemic, both in how much money the state has to spend and what it will be spent.
Lawmakers indicating areas that had to be cut because of a leaner budget may still be missing out.
“We haven't done it 6 months or 9 months did we really miss it at that point is there someway that it better serves the public and so you'll see a few of those things throughout the budget," said Rep. Terry England, (R) Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.