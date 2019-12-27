Lenox mall shooting suspects spotted on Marta train

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Suspects involved in a shooting and attempted robbery at Lenox Square mall remain on the loose, however, police now have a better look at the men.
In recently released security footage, the two black male suspects are seen on a Marta train right after the December 21 incident.
Around midnight a Macy's employee, later identified as Carolyn Gilbert, was walking to her car when she was approached by the suspects who attempted to rob her. During the commotion Gilbert was sustained a gunshot would to the stomach.
Anyone with information of the suspect's identities is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.
