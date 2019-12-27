Lenox mall shooting suspects spotted on Marta train

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Suspects involved in a shooting and attempted robbery at Lenox Square mall remain on the loose, however, police now have a better look at the men.

In recently released security footage, the two black male suspects are seen on a Marta train right after the December 21 incident.

Around midnight a Macy's employee, later identified as Carolyn Gilbert, was walking to her car when she was approached by the suspects who attempted to rob her. During the commotion Gilbert was sustained a gunshot would to the stomach.

911 Call: Lenox Mall shooting

911 Call: Lenox Mall shooting

Anyone with information of the suspect's identities is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.