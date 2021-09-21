ATLANTA (CBS46) — A new policy at Lenox Square requiring minors to have a parent or guardian present with them at the mall goes into effect at 3 p.m.
The popular Buckhead shopping center announced at the start of September it will implement the change after a concerning amount of crime was reported in the area.
"Lenox Square is committed to providing a pleasant and family friendly shopping environment for all guests. The program is in response to feedback from the community and community leaders, as the center reinforces its commitment to the community to provide a pleasant, family friendly shopping environment. We are establishing a Youth Supervision Policy as an enhancement to our existing safety plan and to deter activity that is disruptive to our community," a spokesperson with the mall told CBS46.
The string of violent acts includes the shooting of a Lenox Square security guard by two 15-year-olds in June.
Once the youth supervision program goes into effect, all mall goers under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian with them during the duration of their visit to Lenox Square everyday after 3 p.m. The supervising adult will need to be 21-years-old or older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.