ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Lenox Square Mall is one of several major Atlanta shopping centers reopening Monday.
Lenox Square is requiring all employees to wear masks and take safety precautions during their shifts.
The Buckhead mall is also offering temperature checks for shoppers, along with individual sanitizing wipe packets and CDC-approved masks, all free of charge.
To ensure social distancing, mall employees have placed decals on floors to direct traffic flow. Food court seating is limited.
Simon Property Group, which owns Lenox Square, said play areas and drinking fountains will remain closed.
Other Simon Mall properties scheduled to reopen Monday include Mall of Georgia, Phipps Plaza, Sugarloaf Mills, and Town Center at Cobb.
Some metro Atlanta malls owned by Brookfield Properties are scheduled to reopen Tuesday. They include Cumberland, Perimeter and North Point malls.
