ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A popular Buckhead shopping mall is making some changes to enhance its safety plan. Lenox Square will soon implement a youth supervision program to deter disruptive activity.
Starting on Tuesday, September 21, Lenox Square says all visitors under 18 must be accompanied at all times by a parent or adult, age 21 or older, after 3 p.m. every day.
"Lenox Square is committed to providing a pleasant and family friendly shopping environment for all guests. The program is in response to feedback from the community and community leaders, as the center reinforces its commitment to the community to provide a pleasant, family friendly shopping environment. We are establishing a Youth Supervision Policy as an enhancement to our existing safety plan and to deter activity that is disruptive to our community," says a spokesperson with the mall.
The mall's full policy can be found here.
