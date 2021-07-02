ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A petition is quickly circulating in support of 21-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson, one of the fastest track athletes in the world.
She recently blew past opponents to qualify to run the 100-meter sprint in the Summer Olympics this month.
However, due to a rule restricting athlete's use of marijuana, she's now going to be kept from competing on the world stage.
The petition grew to nearly 38,000 signatures in just a few hours and that number continues to rise.
"In no world is marijuana a performance-enhancing drug for runners, and in more places in the United States and around the world, marijuana use is legal. The United States Anti-Doping Agency should drop their penalty and allow Richardson to compete! There are many reasons to have rules against performance-enhancing drugs, but this one is absurd."
Since the ruling, Richardson has owned her actions and apologized during several interviews, explaining that she used marijuana to cope with the recent loss of her mother.
While some believe the ruling should stand, many others believe the bigger conversation is the penalty for a black, queer woman breaking the 'outdated' rule.
"The imposition of a penalty against a world-class Black, queer, woman athlete is powerfully and infuriatingly reminiscent of the way drug laws are regularly applied in the United States. Recreational marijuana use has been de facto legal for upper-middle-class white people for years—something more states are recognizing as they legalize marijuana for all people and consider how to repair the damage done to Black and brown communities by decades of the "war on drugs."
This will be the second attempt at the 2020 Olympics, as it was postponed by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
"The world is coming together for a Summer Olympics postponed by a global pandemic, and we deserve to see the best athletes in fair, open competition. That includes Sha'Carri Richardson, whose one-month penalty is excessively punitive for an irrational, outdated rule."
For a full look at the petition, click here.
